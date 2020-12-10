New Study Links Evictions To Higher COVID Cases, Deaths

By 1 hour ago

Credit Steve Rhodes / Creative Commons/http://bit.ly/2HmJ9nV

A new study has found that evictions directly led to higher COVID-19 cases and deaths.

In North Carolina, the researchers estimate there were 15,000 excess cases and 300 excess deaths due to evictions from March through early September.

Kathryn Leifheit of UCLA's Fielding School of Public Health led the research.

"Of course, we know that one of the main risk factors for COVID transmission is crowded housing, and proximity to other people," Leifheit said. "So, being displaced from your own house, really limits your ability to socially distance."

Housing advocates say the findings confirm what they have believed to be true for months.

Sean Driscoll works with Legal Aid of North Carolina, which helps renters facing evictions. He says preventing evictions keeps everyone safer.

"Tenants all over North Carolina are still being evicted," Driscoll said. "Putting people out on the street during a global pandemic not only threatens the health and safety of those individuals, it puts us all at risk."

North Carolina did have an eviction moratorium in place for several months, but that expired in June. There is now a federal moratorium in place, though that doesn't cover all situations.

That federal evictions moratorium has been in place since September, but it is set to expire in the new year. North Carolina set aside more than $100 million to help households pay rent and utilities. More than 40,000 people applied for assistance.

Tags: 
Evictions
COVID-19

Related Content

Many Tenants Still At Risk Despite Eviction Moratorium

By & Nov 19, 2020
Furniture out on the sidewalk in front of a red brick building
70023venus2009 / Flickr / CC

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium protects North Carolina tenants from evictions until the end of the year. Any tenant can provide their landlord with a declaration form that attests they are unable to pay their rent and at risk of homelessness.

'A Homeless Pandemic' Looms As 30 Million Are At Risk Of Eviction

By Aug 10, 2020

Cruz Santos thought her life was finally turning around in early March when she found a job at a shoe store after months of looking.

Two weeks later, the store shut down, throwing her back onto the unemployment lines, and leaving her and her three school-age kids at risk of losing the one-bedroom Bronx apartment where they live.

"I don't know what's going to happen and if they're going to kick me out of my apartment. And that's something hard, you know. You can hardly even sleep sometimes," Santos says.

NC’s Nursing Shortage Complicates COVID Care, Vaccination Planning

By & 22 hours ago
A nurse sitting against a wall on the hospital floor. The nurse is covered in full gear: a white mask, blue shoe covers, a blue robe covering, blue gloves, and a blue nair net, and clear goggles. The nurse is looking straight ahead.
Alberto Guiliani/CC

COVID-19 has exacerbated an existing shortage of licensed nurses in the state of North Carolina. Too few nurses are available for staffing at local hospitals, leading to double and triple shifts for nurses who are healthy enough to work, as well as nurses’ increased exposure to COVID-19. This problem is expected to persist after vaccines become available, and retired nurses are being asked to return to work and assist with future distribution.