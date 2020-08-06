Related Program: 
In Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking,’ Arranged Marriage Is The Anti-Entanglement

  • Man sits on the left, sharing food with woman sitting on the right as part of the Netflix show 'Indian Matchmaking'
    Chapel Hill resident Manisha Dass (right) was matched with Austin, TX-based Vyasar Ganesan in the Netflix series, "Indian Matchmaking."
    Netflix

In the new Netflix docuseries, “Indian Matchmaking,” affluent Indian singles look for love and marriage with the help of a professional matchmaker. Based on criteria they provide, clients are matched with ostensibly compatible dates, but they soon find that the goal of marriage is more difficult to attain that they had hoped — even with a matchmaker who consults biological data profiles, astrologers and face readers. 

Does the addictively bingeable series provide an accurate look at the process of arranged marriage for Indians and Indian Americans in 2020? Host Anita Rao talks to Manisha Dass, one of the singles featured in the series; Jasbina Ahluwalia, founder and CEO of the South Asian matchmaking service, Intersections Match by Jasbina; and Keera Allendorf, associate professor of sociology and international studies at Indiana University Bloomington.

