NC Electric Vehicle Owners Could Face New Fees

State Sen. Jim Davis said more electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids means less money for North Carolina roads.

A bill filed by the western North Carolina Republican would charge EV owners a $230 registration fee − $115 for plug-in hybrid owners. The figures are based on Davis's calculation of what such cars cost North Carolina in lost annual, per-vehicle gas tax revenues.

Davis told the senate finance committee Tuesday that the bill would raise around $450,000 dollars next year and $1.2 million in 2021.

"We're trying to bring parity among all vehicles that use our highways to contribute to the highway fund and the highway trust fund," Davis said.

The bill advanced to the rules committee. Some senators expressed concerns the measure could discourage the purchase of low- or zero-emission vehicles while raising very little revenue for the state.