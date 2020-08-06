Movies On The Radio: The South In Film

Our next Movies on the Radio hits close to home. This month, we will discuss how the South gets portrayed in film. Whether it is Mississippi in the 1930s in “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” or the Louisiana bayou in “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” we will explore how the big screen takes on the South’s history, symbols, caricatures and critiques. And as conversations about systemic racism across the country evolve, what context do we need to give to “Gone With the Wind”?

For the next Movies on the Radio, we want to know your thoughts about a film that portrays the South. Email us your pick at sot@wunc.org, tweet at us with #sotmovie, or just comment below.