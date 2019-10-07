Related Program: 
The State of Things

Meet Andre Vann, A Griot For North Carolina’s African American Community

By & 1 minute ago
  • Andre Vann standing with a table of NCCU's history.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Andre Vann is an archivist and instructor at North Carolina Central University.
    Courtesy of Andre Vann
  • Vann as a young man with his father at a community grocery store.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Andre Vann as a young man with his father, Edward Cecil Vann, at their family store, Vann's Grocery and Fish Market.
    Courtesy of Andre Vann
  • an old photo of two black men with two mules
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Andre Vann's great-grandfather Ed Vann and great-uncle James Vann with their two mules.
    Courtesy of Andre Vann
  • an old photo of a black man with a 1920s-era car
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Andre Vann's great-uncle Charlie Vann with his vehicle, eager to show his family his financial progress after migrating north to New York.
    Courtesy of Andre Vann

Andre Vann has always been enchanted by the stories of others. He grew up in a small, tight-knit community in Henderson, N.C. that was founded by his great-great-grandmother. He was rooted to his family history in that neighborhood, surrounded by his relatives and close family friends.

As elders sat on porches and talked about the way things once were, Vann listened intently — and early on, his family took note of his love for history. Vann took that passion and turned it into a career as the coordinator of university archives at North Carolina Central University, where he is also an instructor of public history.

Host Frank Stasio talks to the spirited historian about what it was like to grow up in such a close community, what stories are often overlooked in the field and what he plans to do next.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Meet Series
Andre Vann
North Carolina Central University
African American History
SOT Meet Series

Related Content

She's Got Showbiz In Her Veins: Meet Musician And Music Promoter Rebecca Newton

By & Sep 23, 2019
Newton posed in a red beret and blue blouse on the balcony of The Carolina Theatre.
Beth Mann / Durham Magazine

As a kid Rebecca Newton loved performing for her family. Around the piano, she discovered her skill for harmonizing and found that showcasing her musical talents was a way to keep the peace in a tumultuous and sometimes violent household.

Combining Church & Entrepreneurship In A Vision For World Change: Meet Pastor Lawrence Yoo

By & Sep 9, 2019
Yoo and his family with a family of African immigrants.
Courtesy of Lawrence Yoo

Pastor Lawrence Yoo’s vision for changing the world combines community service and entrepreneurship, and he has used this model in his own life.

The Oldest African-American School Still Standing In North Carolina

By & Jun 28, 2019
Two women point to an exhibit poster showing young African American girls.
William Birkemeier

Established in 1868, the Jarvisburg Colored School is believed to be the oldest African American school still standing in the state. It was a functioning elementary school until 1950, and starting in the late 1990s, former alumni and the community began efforts to restore and preserve it. 