Meet Andre Vann, A Griot For North Carolina’s African American Community

Andre Vann has always been enchanted by the stories of others. He grew up in a small, tight-knit community in Henderson, N.C. that was founded by his great-great-grandmother. He was rooted to his family history in that neighborhood, surrounded by his relatives and close family friends.

As elders sat on porches and talked about the way things once were, Vann listened intently — and early on, his family took note of his love for history. Vann took that passion and turned it into a career as the coordinator of university archives at North Carolina Central University, where he is also an instructor of public history.

Host Frank Stasio talks to the spirited historian about what it was like to grow up in such a close community, what stories are often overlooked in the field and what he plans to do next.