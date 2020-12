The rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine is offering hope for an end to the pandemic. But for some who have had COVID-19, ridding themselves of the virus’s aftereffects still feels a ways off.

Guest host Charlie Shelton-Ormond discusses the lingering physical and mental toll COVID-19 can take with two long-haulers and Dr. Max Taquet, a clinical fellow in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Oxford.