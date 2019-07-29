Greensboro Receives Grant To Document African-American Architectural Heritage

The city of Greensboro received a $12,000 federal grant from the Historic Preservation Fund to document and survey historic Greensboro buildings built and designed by African Americans.

The goal of the project is to raise awareness of Greensboro's African-American architectural heritage.

The project will include house-by-house photographic surveys and input from Preservation Greensboro and the community.

Greensboro Planning Department Senior Planner Mike Cowhig said there will be themes they want to explore during the project.

“Mid-century modern African-American churches have been identified as a theme because there's so many very architecturally distinctive churches that were built in the 1960s as a result of urban renewal in east Greensboro,” he said.

The first phase of the project will focus on modernist structures in east Greensboro and Benbow Park.

Cowhig hopes the project will also raise awareness about the significance of architecture in the neighborhoods they're studying.

“I think that's the first step in encouraging preservation of historic properties and neighborhoods,” he said. “If people see the architectural value, that's an attraction for investment in communities.”