Food Writer Ruth Reichl Shares Her ‘Gourmet’ Years

Ruth Reichl’s first experience with Gourmet magazine was in a dusty bookstore when she was 8 years old. She found an old issue that captivated her and inspired her to try cooking at home. Those early experiences with food later inspired a career.

Reichl became the food editor and restaurant critic for the Los Angeles Times, and later the restaurant critic for the New York Times. But when Condé Nast offered her the editor-in-chief position at Gourmet, Reichl turned it down.

She eventually changed her mind, and embarked on what became a decade-long career at the helm of the nation’s oldest food magazine.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Reichl about her time at Gourmet, which is the subject of her new memoir “Save Me the Plums” (Random House/2019).

Reichl will be at McIntyre’s Books in Pittsboro on Wednesday, April 3 for a ticketed luncheon. She will also be at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh that evening at 7 p.m.