Related Program: 
The State of Things

Embodied: A Look At How Social Behavior Impacts Genetics

By & 1 minute ago

When the MacArthur Foundation notified Jenny Tung that she is a 2019 “genius grant” recipient, she was honored and humbled. The new mom has spent much of her career studying primates and how their early life impacts their overall health, life expectancy and even affects their offspring.

In a recent report that Tung co-authored, research showed that early trauma in a mother baboon meant a shorter lifespan for her offspring. This research was conducted as part of the Amboseli Baboon Research Project, which has been studying baboons in Kenya for nearly 50 years. Tung first came to Duke University as an undergraduate two decades ago. Today she is an associate professor in the departments of biology and evolutionary anthropology there. She joins host Anita Rao as part of Embodied, a series about sex, relationships and your health.

A Closer Look At Jenny

Tags: 
The State of Things
MacArthur Genius Grant
Jenny Tung
Evolutionary Biology
Embodied Series

Related Content

Noted Biologist, Naturalist E.O. Wilson Releases Cutting-Edge iBook Textbook

By Jun 30, 2014
This is an example of the style of graphic in the textbook
E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation

Attention teachers and lifelong learners: noted naturalist and biologist Dr. Edward O. Wilson has a new product out that just might make you swoon. It's a gorgeous high-tech interactive textbook series with full-color photos, 3D animations and interviews with working scientists. It's aligned with educational standards and it's free.

Fertile Ground: The Silent Struggle Of Infertility

By & Jul 18, 2019
Cartoon image of fertilization.
Flickr Creative Commons

Infertility is a disease that affects millions of people in the United States but is rarely discussed openly. Twelve percent of married women between the ages of 15 and 44 experienced infertility, along with just over nine percent of men in that age group, according to a 2013 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those numbers translate to about one in eight couples who have trouble getting or staying pregnant. There are a variety of treatments for infertility, but they can be costly and are not accessible to everyone.

Meet Underwater Biologist Sönke Johnsen

By & Jul 30, 2018
Courtesy Sönke Johnsen

Sönke Johnsen was always driven by art. As a youth he captured documentary photos on the streets of Pittsburgh and developed them in a homemade dark room. Later he practiced and taught modern dance. But Johnsen's pursuit of artistic awe led him on a surprising path toward biology. Today, as a professor of biology at Duke University, he plunges thousands of feet under the sea, discovering mysterious marine animals that hide in plain sight. He has won multiple awards for his scientific writing, teaching, and mentorship.

Anita Rao Joins Frank Stasio As Regular Host Of The State Of Things

By & 23 hours ago

Managing Editor Anita Rao joined The State of Things as a producer in 2014. Since then, she has produced a wide range of conversations for the show and led the team’s efforts to broaden the program's scope and diversity of voices.