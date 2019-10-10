Related Program: 
The State of Things

Ann Patchett’s New Novel Examines The Reliability Of Childhood Memory

Author Ann Patchett
Everyone has particular childhood memories that stand out and shape the story of who they are. But how reliable are these memories, and when should we let them go? These are some of the questions plaguing siblings Danny and Maeve Conroy, the two central characters in author Ann Patchett’s new novel, “The Dutch House” (Harper/2019).

As kids, their father bought a mansion in the Philadelphia suburbs known as “The Dutch House.” The ornate home is their father’s prized possession and the very thing that drives away their mother. Host Anita Rao talks to Patchett about the inspiration for this novel and her creative process. Patchett is the author of seven other novels, three non-fiction books and one children’s book. She is also the co-owner of Parnassus Books in Nashville. She will be at Jubilee Community Church in Asheville on Saturday, Oct. 26th; at Meredith College in Raleigh on Sunday, Oct. 27th; and at Calvary Moravian in Winston-Salem on Monday, Oct. 28th.

