Abigail Dowd Explores Resilience And The Longleaf Pine In New Album

Singer-songwriter Abigail Dowd’s latest album reflects her years-long process of coming home. In 2009 the folk artist moved to Florence, Italy and then to Maine in search of herself. She swore she would never come back.

“Not What I Seem” features themes of healing, and forgiveness, and tells the story of what brought her back, and why she plans to stay. The longlife pine features prominently in the album, and is an especially important symbol for Dowd, who grew up in Southern Pines.

Abigail Dowd joins host Frank Stasio for conversation and live performance in studio with Jason Duff on bass and percussion. Dowd and Duff will be at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, April 6. They are also performing at the Arts Council of Moore County in Southern Pines on Saturday, April 13. Other upcoming performances can be found here.