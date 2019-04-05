Related Program: 
The State of Things

Abigail Dowd Explores Resilience And The Longleaf Pine In New Album

By & 13 minutes ago

Singer-songwriter Abigail Dowd’s latest album reflects her years-long process of coming home. In 2009 the folk artist moved to Florence, Italy and then to Maine in search of herself. She swore she would never come back.

“Not What I Seem” features themes of healing, and forgiveness, and tells the story of what brought her back, and why she plans to stay. The longlife pine features prominently in the album, and is an especially important symbol for Dowd, who grew up in Southern Pines.

Abigail Dowd joins host Frank Stasio for conversation and live performance in studio with Jason Duff on bass and percussion. Dowd and Duff will be at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro on Saturday, April 6. They are also performing at the Arts Council of Moore County in Southern Pines on Saturday, April 13. Other upcoming performances can be found here.

Tags: 
The State of Things
SOT Music
Abigail Dowd
Jason Duff
Folk Music
Singer-Songwriter
Singer/Songwriter
Not What I Seem

Related Content

Abigail Dowd’s Debut Album Draws From Irish Inspiration

By & Apr 11, 2017
www.abigaildowd.com

After working in city politics, and running an art school, Abigail Dowd needed a change. She packed up her great-grandfather’s guitar and took off to Florence, Italy, to Ireland, and later to Maine, to spend some time reconnecting with herself and her music. The trip turned into an eight-year journey.