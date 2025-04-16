Should 'The Andy Griffith Show' be an official state symbol in NC?

The state House voted Wednesday to add an official state TV show to North Carolina's long list of state symbols. Lawmakers chose "The Andy Griffith Show" for the honor.

The 1960s show is set in the fictional North Carolina town of Mayberry, which has resulted in decades of tourism to Griffith's hometown of Mount Airy.

Rep. Neal Jackson, R-Moore and the bill's sponsor, says the show's legacy and life lessons are still relevant a half-century later.

"The Andy Griffith Show is more than just entertainment," Jackson said. "It's part of the North Carolina story. ... This show didn't just entertain us, it educated us. It reminded us to treat one another as we would want to be treated, how to laugh at ourselves, how to raise children with integrity, discipline and purpose."

Supporters of the bill parked a replica of Sheriff Andy Taylor's car outside the Legislative Building ahead of the vote, blasting the show's whistle-centric theme song on a loop.

But 14 House legislators voted against the bill, including Rep. Amos Quick, D-Guilford.

"I feel bad voting against Andy Griffith, but I'm going to," Quick said, noting that the show isn't well known among younger generations. "The other reason is because there are so many other television shows that I've been made aware of that have been filmed in or have North Carolina as its focus, and some of those can be considered as well."

Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, argued the other shows that Quick referenced don't make North Carolina places as prominent as in "Andy Griffith."

"Yes, it wasn't filmed in North Carolina, but it was so unique to North Carolina, because it finally put us on the map," Hall said.

The bill now goes to the Senate, which hasn't supported other state symbol bills. The House has already passed bills this year to name the official state rice festival (in Winnabow), the official state cookie (Moravian) and the official state star (also Moravian).