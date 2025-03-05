NC Senate OKs $530 million for Helene relief; final votes next week

The state Senate unanimously approved the latest round of Helene recovery funding Wednesday. It's the first major relief bill to pass the legislature since October.

The Senate's version of the bill includes more than $530 million for western North Carolina. It's less than the billion-dollar package requested by Gov. Josh Stein. But the governor, House and Senate largely agree on many of the programs funded in the bill.

It would cover housing rebuilding, debris clean-up, crop losses and aid to fire departments. The Senate version includes funding for summer classes in school districts that saw lengthy closures after the storm, although that wasn't included in the House bill.

Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe, says she's disappointed the legislation doesn't include any grants for small businesses.

"There is not, in my mind, a sufficient distinction between farmers, who are businesses, to help them recover from their losses, and we're not doing the same for the the hundreds of businesses in western North Carolina who have suffered tremendous losses as well," Mayfield said, adding that she hopes the final version will include rental assistance funding that was in the House bill.

House Speaker Destin Hall says he's hopeful the two chambers can get a final version of the bill completed next week. He says he met with Senate leader Phil Berger about the issue on Wednesday.

"I want us to act as quick as we can to get it out, so that folks can start getting that relief," he said.

State legislators approved two rounds of Helene recovery funding in October, but a bill with a Helene-related title approved in December did not provide immediate funding for the region. Lawmakers say the bill moving this month won't be the last legislation needed to help western North Carolina recover.

Here's where the Helene funding in the Senate bill would go:

