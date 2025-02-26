$475 million for crop losses? N.C. House Republicans aim to aid farmers after 'unprecedented' year

Republicans in the North Carolina House want to help farmers recover from last year's natural disasters with a new grant program for crop losses.

The bill would allocate $475 million from the state's reserves to compensate farmers for their losses. They'd be eligible for up to 20% of their uninsured losses in 2024.

A Helene recovery bill that passed the House earlier this week also includes crop loss funding. But Rep. Jimmy Dixon, R-Duplin, says there's a need for a statewide program to help farmers recover from natural disasters.

"This year for the row crop farmer, we've faced a severe drought, then we've faced severe flooding, and then we had some wind and tornadoes, and so it's been an extraordinary year," Dixon said. "And then when you add the situation in the western part of the state, it is unprecedented."

Every county in the state was included in at least one disaster declaration from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Rep. Jeff McNeely, R-Iredell, called 2024 "the worst year in agriculture I've ever seen in the state of North Carolina in my 60 years."

In western North Carolina, farmers impacted by Helene are dealing with both the loss of crops as well as the soil they use for plantings.

Rep. Jennifer Balkcom, R-Henderson, noted that her area is known for its apple orchards.

"A lot of those trees not only lost the fruit, but they fell over and then they washed down the river," she said. "So, they're having to start from scratch. There's no dirt to plant those trees back in, and planting season is coming up for the apple growers."

Dixon says his bill would only apply to 2024, and the state assistance wouldn't become an annual expense.

"This is not an attempt to set the standard for any future opportunities," he said. "I've said that we must not send out the message that farmers can start farming from the mailbox."

The bill passed the House Agriculture and Environment Committee on Wednesday, and it now heads to the House Appropriations Committee.

