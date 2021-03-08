-
There are 435 elections this fall in the United State for the House of Representatives. North Carolina’s 11 th district will be unique in at least one...
-
The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill earlier this week that would force county sheriff departments to assist with detaining…
-
The North Carolina House of Representatives passed a bill earlier this week that would force county sheriff departments to assist with detaining…
-
Hiking through fields and forests has been life changing for Jennifer Pharr Davis. She is a professional hiker and adventurer. At just 21 years old, she…
-
Hiking through fields and forests has been life changing for Jennifer Pharr Davis. She is a professional hiker and adventurer. At just 21 years old, she…
-
Another powerful member of the North Carolina Senate will retire next year. Republican Tom Apodaca of Henderson County will not seek an eighth term in the…
-
North Carolina's top apple-producing county is experiencing its worst crop in decades. That's according to growers and agriculture officials who say this…