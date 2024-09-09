Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina House Rep. Jeffrey Elmore resigning before term ends

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published September 9, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT
Jeffrey Elmore, Republican candidate for North Carolina Lieutenant Governor, speaks at a rally, Jan. 26, 2024, in Roxboro, N.C.
Chris Seward
/
AP
Jeffrey Elmore, Republican candidate for North Carolina Lieutenant Governor, speaks at a rally, Jan. 26, 2024, in Roxboro, N.C.

A longtime advocate for Republican K-12 education policies in the North Carolina House is resigning from his seat a few months before his term was to end.

Rep. Jeffrey Elmore of Wilkes County, who joined the House in 2013, will step down effective Friday afternoon, according to his resignation letter read Monday on the House floor.

Instead of seeking a seventh two-year House term, Elmore ran for lieutenant governor, finishing in the middle of the pack in the 11-candidate GOP primary in March.

Elmore, who has been a House Appropriations Committee chairman, told the Wilkes Journal-Patriot that he was resigning due to another opportunity, with details to be released soon.

"I was part of many great accomplishments in the past 12 years in the State of North Carolina. There will be even more great things to come in North Carolina's future," Elmore wrote in his resignation letter dated Sept. 3. He told the newspaper that he was also resigning as a Wilkes County public schools teacher.

Elmore, 46, represents the 94th House District covering Alexander County and most of Wilkes County. Republican activists in his area would pick someone to serve out the remainder of Elmore's term through the end of the year.

Republican Blair Eddins and Democrat Steve Moree are on the November ballot seeking to succeed Elmore in 2025 in the 94th District.

Elmore's departure marks the latest by a House member since this year's chief floor session ended in late June.

Republican Reps. Jason Saine of Lincoln County and John Faircloth of Guilford County and Democratic Rep. Ashton Wheeler Clemmons of Guilford County all submitted their resignations in recent weeks. In other developments, Democratic Rep. Kelly Alexander Jr. of Mecklenburg County died last Friday.
Tags
Politics Wilkes CountyEducation PolicyRepublican lawmakers2024 ElectionAssociated Press
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories