NC Senate overrides five vetoes, OKs private school voucher funding

The state Senate voted Monday to override five of Gov. Roy Cooper's recent vetoes. Three of those bills are now law following the party-line votes.

The override votes came as the full legislature convened in Raleigh for the first time in months, following pressure from private school parents to pass a stalled funding bill for private school vouchers.

That bill includes $463 million for private school vouchers to thousands of wealthier families currently on a waiting list for the program. Democrats voted against the plan, saying it will harm funding for public schools.

"We're choosing to fund exclusive private institutions while students with disabilities in public schools face overcrowded classrooms and overworked special education teachers," said Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford. "We're choosing to divert money away from public schools and low-income areas, many of which are already struggling with outdated textbooks, crumbling infrastructure and a shortage of qualified teachers."

But Republicans say the funding simply fulfills a promise to families made when the legislature eliminated income requirements to participate in the voucher program, known as Opportunity Scholarships.

"It's time we fulfill our commitment to these families," Sen. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, said in a news release. "As we expand school choice, North Carolina will continue to have an educational landscape that appeals to all, providing high quality options for those who choose private school, traditional public school, charter school, and home school."

The bill also includes a mandate for sheriffs to detain people sought by federal immigration officials. And it includes about $160 million to fund enrollment growth in public schools and community colleges. The House is scheduled to vote on the measure Wednesday.

As for the veto overrides, the Senate's action means three of them are now law following override votes in the House earlier this summer. One bans local governments from requiring that landlords accept federal housing vouchers. The others address digital currency payments and off-road vehicles.

Two other bills still need an override vote in the House to become law, including a change to eviction orders. The other bill would reduce energy efficiency requirements in the state building code, which Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, says will lower housing construction costs.

"This bill helps to cut unnecessary regulations, making it easier to develop sustainable and affordable housing by reducing administrative hurdles and promoting efficiency," Jarvis said.

But Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg, views the impact of the changes differently.

"Housing is not affordable or good if it is not safe and not energy efficient, and this bill really poses some significant dangers for North Carolinians," she said.