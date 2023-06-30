This week in NC politics: SCOTUS rules twice

It was another notable week in state politics, as the U.S. Supreme Court issued opinions in two cases out of North Carolina. In one decision, six justices struck down a legal theory that held the potential to upend federal elections as they've been known for two centuries. And in the other, justices rejected the inclusion of affirmative action as part of the college admissions process. Rose Hoban, editor of NC Health News, and Danielle Battaglia, congressional correspondent for McClatchy D.C., discuss in our Friday review.