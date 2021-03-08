Children's Books

-
On a sunny December day, Houston Kidd sits in an empty computer lab at the U.S. naval office near N.C. State, where he recently started working as a…
-
As a former English teacher and Ph.D. candidate, Whitney Wingate believes strongly that words, books and stories matter. So when she had her first child…
-
As a former English teacher and Ph.D. candidate, Whitney Wingate believes strongly that words, books and stories matter. So when she had her first child…
-
North Carolina is home to a growing Karen community, an ethnic minority from Burma that has been forced out of their country due to war. Many of these…
-
North Carolina is home to a growing Karen community, an ethnic minority from Burma that has been forced out of their country due to war. Many of these…
-
Author John Claude Bemis may live in Hillsborough, but he spends much of his time in an imaginary world where myths and legends come alive. Bemis created…
-
Author John Claude Bemis may live in Hillsborough, but he spends much of his time in an imaginary world where myths and legends come alive. Bemis created…
-
When you say the words "Little Golden Books" many people flash back to a time in their childhood when they learned to read from books like Mister Dog and…
-
When you say the words "Little Golden Books" many people flash back to a time in their childhood when they learned to read from books like Mister Dog and…