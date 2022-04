Among aficionados and fans of bluegrass, it's generally accepted that this quintessentially American genre of music was born in Nashville, Tennessee and was introduced by Earl Scruggs. But it's Kentuckian Bill Monroe who is known as the "Father of Bluegrass," not Scruggs. And just before Monroe went to the Grand Ole Opry, in 1939, he was performing regularly for a live 15-minute show called Mountain Music Time on WWNC, in Asheville, North Carolina.