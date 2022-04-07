Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast

How Does NC Fit In To Offshore Wind Development?

Published April 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT
Anyone who’s been to the Outer Banks knows that it’s windy out there. Like, really windy. That wind might be rough for beachgoers or kayakers, but it's great for producing electricity through offshore wind farms.

Host Celeste Gracia talks with Katherine Kollins, president of the Southeastern Wind Coalition; Kerry Allen of the North Carolina Coastal Federation; Harvey Seim, professor of marine sciences at UNC-Chapel Hill; and Jennifer Mundt of the North Carolina Department of Commerce about where things stand with offshore wind energy development in North Carolina, and why some say the state is lagging behind.

Celeste Gracia
Celeste Gracia cover the environment for WUNC. She has been at the station since September 2019 and started off as morning producer.
