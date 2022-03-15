Testing the Candidacy of NC Congressman Madison Cawthorn
Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn has garnered a lot of attention for himself, mostly as a full-throated supporter of Donald Trump and a rabble rouser at hard-right political rallies. But a group of voters recently sought to prevent him from running again.
Host Rusty Jacobs talks with Greg Wallace, professor at the Campbell University School of Law, and Ted Shaw, the Julius L. Chambers Distinguished Professor of Law at UNC-Chapel Hill about Cawthorn's role in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, and whether he should be qualified to run for another term in Congress.