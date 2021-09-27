Private Money And Public Elections: When Is It OK, And When Is It Not?

By all measures, 2020 was an extraordinary election year. Record-setting voter turnout, a tsunami-like surge in mail-in ballots and deep partisan rancor - all amid a global pandemic. These factors posed unprecedented challenges for elections officials across North Carolina and the country. In many places, private donations helped pay for things like hand sanitizer and other support efforts. Host Rusty Jacobs looks at a proposed law that would stop private donations like this, and at the deeper issues of how we run elections in the US.