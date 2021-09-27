Bringing The World Home To You

Private Money And Public Elections: When Is It OK, And When Is It Not?

Published September 27, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
By all measures, 2020 was an extraordinary election year. Record-setting voter turnout, a tsunami-like surge in mail-in ballots and deep partisan rancor - all amid a global pandemic. These factors posed unprecedented challenges for elections officials across North Carolina and the country. In many places, private donations helped pay for things like hand sanitizer and other support efforts. Host Rusty Jacobs looks at a proposed law that would stop private donations like this, and at the deeper issues of how we run elections in the US.

Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is a politics reporter for WUNC. Rusty previously worked at WUNC as a reporter and substitute host from 2001 until 2007 and now returns after a nine-year absence during which he went to law school at Carolina and then worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Wake County.
See stories by Rusty Jacobs