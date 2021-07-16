Marcus Smith Should Be Alive

Shortly after midnight on September 8th, 2018, Marcus Smith approached a group of police officers in downtown Greensboro. He was in distress during a mental health crisis and seeking help. But instead of helping him, the officers hog-tied Smith, causing him to go into cardia arrest and die. Host Charlie Shelton Ormond looks at the tragic case with Smith's family members, and examines the use of hog-tying as a restraint tactic used by some law enforcement agencies with Joe Neff, reporter for the Marshall Project.

Special thanks to Yes! Weekly for providing some of the audio included in this episode