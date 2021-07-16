Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

Marcus Smith Should Be Alive

Published July 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tested Podcast logo

Shortly after midnight on September 8th, 2018, Marcus Smith approached a group of police officers in downtown Greensboro. He was in distress during a mental health crisis and seeking help. But instead of helping him, the officers hog-tied Smith, causing him to go into cardia arrest and die. Host Charlie Shelton Ormond looks at the tragic case with Smith's family members, and examines the use of hog-tying as a restraint tactic used by some law enforcement agencies with Joe Neff, reporter for the Marshall Project.

Special thanks to Yes! Weekly for providing some of the audio included in this episode

Tested Podcast
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond