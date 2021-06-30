Bringing The World Home To You

NC GOP, Democrats See Election Integrity In Different Terms

Published June 30, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT
Host Rusty Jacobs talks to two North Carolina lawmakers about GOP-backed legislation that would eliminate a three-day grace period for counting mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day. Democrats and voting rights advocates say Republicans are pushing a false narrative about election fraud.

Tested takes a look at the debate raging across the country and in North Carolina over election integrity, with Republicans claiming protections against fraud need to be shored up while Democrats are fighting to preserve broad access to the polls.

Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is a politics reporter for WUNC. Rusty previously worked at WUNC as a reporter and substitute host from 2001 until 2007 and now returns after a nine-year absence during which he went to law school at Carolina and then worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Wake County.
