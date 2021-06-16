Bringing The World Home To You

Welcome Back: NC Music Venues Emerge From The Pandemic

Published June 16, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT
Like many businesses, independent live music venues in North Carolina and across the country are emerging from restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But they're still waiting on much needed federal assistance.

Independent live music venues suffered a deep economic hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the declining number of cases and the lifting of public health restrictions mean club owners can start planning for the return of on-site audiences for the first time in more than a year. WUNC's Rusty Jacobs talks to two North Carolina venue owners about the hardships of the past 14 months and the brighter times ahead.

