Welcome Back: NC Music Venues Emerge From The Pandemic
Like many businesses, independent live music venues in North Carolina and across the country are emerging from restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. But they're still waiting on much needed federal assistance.
Independent live music venues suffered a deep economic hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the declining number of cases and the lifting of public health restrictions mean club owners can start planning for the return of on-site audiences for the first time in more than a year. WUNC's Rusty Jacobs talks to two North Carolina venue owners about the hardships of the past 14 months and the brighter times ahead.