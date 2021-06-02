Bringing The World Home To You

A Refugee Family Reacts To Biden's Plan: Will It Help Reunite Their Family?

Published June 2, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Host Naomi Prioleau checks in with Prince and Laurette Mushunju about their experience emigrating from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and how they are trying to bring family members to the U.S. We also hear from Megan Shepard, the director of Church World Service in Greensboro, about the organization's efforts to help refugees land on their feet when they come to the Triad.

President Joe Biden recently raised the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States. This comes after the refugee allowance was at a historic low.

