Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

Are U.S. Marshals Getting Away With Murder?

Published May 3, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tested Podcast logo

Host Charlie Shelton-Ormond examines the protocols of U.S. Marshals and how the federal agency is able to sidestep transparency.

Shielded by a safeguard of federal protection and policy, the U.S. Marshals are able to skirt past law enforcement standards aimed to hold local police accountable. Host Charlie Shelton-Ormond talked with Tannya Jennings, the sister of Charlotte resident Frankie Jennings who was shot and killed by a deputy Marshal, and Simone Weichselbaum, national law enforcement reporter for the Marshall Project, about the tactics of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Tags

Tested PodcastTested PodcastThe Marshall Project
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond