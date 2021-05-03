Are U.S. Marshals Getting Away With Murder?

Shielded by a safeguard of federal protection and policy, the U.S. Marshals are able to skirt past law enforcement standards aimed to hold local police accountable. Host Charlie Shelton-Ormond talked with Tannya Jennings, the sister of Charlotte resident Frankie Jennings who was shot and killed by a deputy Marshal, and Simone Weichselbaum, national law enforcement reporter for the Marshall Project, about the tactics of the U.S. Marshals Service.

