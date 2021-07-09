July 9 is a significant day for Great Grief host Nnenna Freelon. The date marks the anniversary of Phil Freelon's passing. Nnenna is commemorating the occasion in several ways, one of which we're honored to be able to present to you today: a full recording of the original song, "July." An excerpt of this composition can be heard in the first episode of Great Grief, "The Beginning." This is the song's full-length debut.

Throughout the month of July, we'll be celebrating the life of Phil Freelon with photos, vignettes and more exclusive content. Great Grief will return with more Season 1 episodes on August 6.