Nnenna and Phil Freelon watched the total eclipse of the sun in 2017 in awe, and in anguish. Phil, a renowned architect, had been diagnosed with ALS and Nnenna, an acclaimed jazz singer, had committed herself to his care. When he passed in 2019, Grief became her familiar, intruding on her life with a different kind of darkness.

After the episode, enjoy some of the music that filled Nnenna and Phil's relationship and inspired her storytelling.