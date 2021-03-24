Naomi Prioleau joined WUNC in January 2017 as their Greensboro Bureau reporter.

Before joining WUNC, she reported for WUSF in Tampa, Florida where she produced daily news and features on everything from eight-hour long transportation meetings to politics and issues surrounding identity.

She began her journalism career as a teen reporter at the Kansas City Star. She most recently took part in "Every 30 Seconds," a year-long project with 'The World,' reporting on Latino youth voting for the first time.

When she’s not reporting, Naomi spends her time cooking delicious vegan meals, traveling or reading.



