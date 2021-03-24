Naomi PrioleauGreensboro Reporter
Naomi Prioleau joined WUNC in January 2017 as their Greensboro Bureau reporter.
Before joining WUNC, she reported for WUSF in Tampa, Florida where she produced daily news and features on everything from eight-hour long transportation meetings to politics and issues surrounding identity.
She began her journalism career as a teen reporter at the Kansas City Star. She most recently took part in "Every 30 Seconds," a year-long project with 'The World,' reporting on Latino youth voting for the first time.
When she’s not reporting, Naomi spends her time cooking delicious vegan meals, traveling or reading.
-
After fleeing the Democratic Republic of the Congo and later a refugee camp in Uganda, Prince Mushunju landed in Greensboro, North Carolina, with his wife Laurette. There, they provide comfort to a community and manage their own challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Over the past six years, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro has seen extensive growth in the number of Black faculty.
-
A new effort in Greensboro hopes to woo young people back to the third-largest city in North Carolina.
-
2020 was a banner year for fundraising at Historically Black Colleges and Universities as HBCUs received a number of high-profile corporate and private…
-
Marshall Stevens is a simple man.He's one of 279 people who call the Scotland County town of East Laurinburg home. Last election, he won the race for…
-
Latino voters were a significant factor in electing President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.A report by UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative showed…
-
As some places in North Carolina enter the next phase of COVID vaccinations, people who are wanting to get vaccinated are experiencing long wait…
-
Since August, 23 kids have called a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Greensboro home. It's spacious, quiet and full of toys, books and has a fully…
-
In the midst of a year fraught with racial injustice and an ongoing pandemic, there has been a glimmer of hope for Brayan Guevara and his mother, Nodia…
-
Researchers at North Carolina State University and North Carolina A&T University have found that Hispanic communities are at a greater risk for mental…