COVID-19 surge continues; North Carolina reports latest single-day record for new cases

North Carolina again reported a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported that nearly one-third of all those who were tested for the virus were positive. In all, the state reported 24,292 new cases, 3,293 patients in the hospital, and 634 North Carolinians in the ICU. About 90% of those in intensive care are unvaccinated. Overall, 37% of the state’s population remains unvaccinated.

Among those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 is Rev. William J. Barber II. The former North Carolina NAACP leader said on Twitter last night that he has mild symptoms. Barber said he was grateful for being vaccinated and having a booster shot.

In my regular testing routine, I have tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms so far are very mild, and I am following CDC guidelines to notify close contacts and isolate for five days. — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) January 6, 2022

Mask mandates have returned to parts of Guilford County and Carteret County, and Wake County Public Schools has extended its requirement for face coverings.

The Hyde County school board voted Tuesday to require masking indoors in the county's public schools. The school district announced the mask mandate will be in effect for at least 30 days due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

State Attorney General Josh Stein is encouraging North Carolinians to report price gouging for at-home COVID tests to the North Carolina Department of Justice. Stein said his office has heard that there may be price gouging occurring on the tests. North Carolina’s price gouging statute prohibits charging too much for goods and services during a crisis. It's in effect until April 5.

WUNC's Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer contributed to this report.

