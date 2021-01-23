Aditya Prakash Ensemble: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Every January, I attendat a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called itTiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstarAngélique Kidjo.
Performing from their home base in Los Angeles, Aditya Prakash Ensemble highlights songs borne from South India's Carnatic tradition. Prakash uses his voice as an instrument to tell powerful, emotive stories — which he reimagines in a fresh, dynamic way. Aditya Prakash Ensemble's modern take on traditional music mixes in jazz and hip-hop and features a diverse L.A. ensemble. This set took place during the third night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST
SET LIST
MUSICIANS
CREDITS
Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST
TINY DESK TEAM
GLOBALFEST TEAM
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.