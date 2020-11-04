Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Polo G: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bobby Carter
Published November 4, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

The backdrop for Polo G's Tiny Desk (home) concert is a nod to his deep love for the game of basketball. He and his band perform in Los Angeles Lakers jerseys on an outside court in California, with Polo G repping one of the greatest Lakers, Magic Johnson.

The man born Taurus Bartlett has achieved quite a bit for a relative newcomer in hip-hop. This summer he was selected for XXL's popular Freshman Class cover. His second LP, The Goat, debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 200 and spawned two platinum-certified singles, including the braggadocious "Flex" that kicks off his Tiny Desk.

Polo G's eyes are hidden behind his hair for the majority of his performance, but as he sings "I'm so sick of farewells and RIPs" on his latest single, "Epidemic," it becomes clear that this 21-year-old Chicago emcee is going through a lot. I found it refreshing to hear a rapper normally backed by beats bare his "heart and soul" with a live band.

SET LIST

  • "Flex"

  • "Epidemic"

  • "Wishing For A Hero"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Polo G: vocals

  • Lamar Edwards: keys

  • Vasjon Hill: drums

  • Austin Cain: bass

  • Chris McCorkle: guitar

  • Shaunise Harris: vocals

  • Candice Boyd: vocals

  • Nava Morris: vocals

    • CREDITS

  • Video Director: Ramez Silyan

  • Audio: Irvin Picott and Anthony Jerome Culpepper Jr.

  • Video Producer: Mike Lev

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Maia Stern

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

