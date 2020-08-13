Flatbush Zombies: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

You've never really experienced Flatbush Zombies if you haven't been to one of their live shows. The hip-hop group's knack for tearing down festival stages is well documented and the energy transfer between members Zombie Juice, Meechy Darko and Erick Arc Elliott and their crowds is ferocious to put it lightly. So when I heard that they were recording a Tiny Desk concert from home, I was curious as to if and how that energy would manifest in a confined space.

Backed by a powerful ensemble from a house in Los Angeles, the Zombies present themselves like we've never seen or heard. Stripped down versions of "when i'm gone," fan favorite, "Palm Trees" and the brand new James Blake-produced "Afterlife" are almost completely different from the recorded versions. I'm hoping this is the start of something new for the group once the regular show resumes.

SET LIST

"when i'm gone"

"Palm Trees"

"Afterlife"

MUSICIANS

Meechy Darko: vocals; Zombie Juice: vocals; Erick Ark Elliott: vocals; Danielle Withers: vocals; Nayanna Holley: vocals; Stevvi Alexander: vocals; Drin Elliott: drums; Robin Bramlett: bass; Brittani Washington: keys

CREDITS

Video by: Jessica Lehrman, Phillip T. Annand, Due Pinlac; Audio by: Rob Ziemba, Stephen Hogan; Producer: Bob Boilen; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

