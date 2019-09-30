The line of NPR staffers waiting to see the Jonas Brothers' Tiny Desk concert began forming four hours before the scheduled performance. Well aware of the actual start time, my colleagues sat patiently on the floor, working on their laptops with coffee in hand. By the time Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas entered the building to chat with Michel Martin — and eventually make their way up to the Tiny Desk — the building was buzzing.

As the trio approached the desk, they were immediately drawn to the knickknacks and toy instruments scattered throughout the area. They ended up working them into their performance, adding a little childlike flair to three selections from their latest album, Happiness Begins,including "Only Human" and a jazzy rework of "Sucker."

It turns out the date of the performance was also Joe's birthday, so our video producer (and proud Joe-Bro fan), Morgan Noelle Smith brought a cake, and the large crowd serenaded him with "Happy Birthday."

The Jonas Brothers announced their reunion in February after a six-year hiatus and soon dropped a new single, "Sucker," which debuted at number one of the Billboard Hot 100. It was the group's first number one. During their time apart, Kevin focused on family, Nick went solo and Joe formed the band DNCE. But watching their joyful and often playful set at the Tiny Desk, it was clear all the chemistry remains alive and well.

SET LIST

"Sucker"

"I Believe"

"Only Human"

MUSICIANS

Nick Jonas: vocals, keys, guitar: Joe Jonas: vocals; Kevin Jonas: vocals, guitar; Jack Lawless: drums; Tarron Crayton: bass; Tom Crouch: guitar; Michael Wooten: keys

CREDITS

Producers: Bobby Carter, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, CJ Riculan, Jeremiah Rhodes, Bronson Arcuri, Kara Frame; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.