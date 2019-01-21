Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

​Margo Price, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2018

By Rita Houston
Rita Houston
Published January 21, 2019 at 7:00 AM EST
Margo Price performing at the 2018 Newport Festival.
Margo Price performing at the 2018 Newport Festival.

John Prine was not even on the bill at Newport, but he stepped out on stage to introduce Margo Price. The set just got better from there.

Price puts nothing less than truth and real life into her songs and performances. That authenticity is what Newport Folk Festival is all about. Price's songs are rich narratives and her band can rock, twang and shuffle like few others. For the main stage set, she drew from her two albums and recent EP, keeping the storytelling and energy high.

SET LIST

  • "Tennessee Song"

  • "Don't Say It"

  • "Do Right By Me"

  • "Cocaine Cowboys"

  • "All American Made (Keys)"

  • "In Spite of Ourselves" feat. John Prine

  • "Four Years Of Chances"

  • "Long Live the King"

  • "Nine To Five" feat. Brandi Carlile

  • "Paper Cowboy"

  • "Outro (Roses)"

    • Credit

    Technical Director: Josh Rogosin; Audio Engineers: Steve Remote, Ken McGee, Jon D'Uva, David Raidman, Steve Kolakowsky; Production Assistant: Téa Mottolese; Location Recording facilities Provided by / Aura-Sonic, Ltd.; Producer: Suraya Mohamed; Photography: Adam Kissick.

    Special thanks to TuneIn's Newport Folk Radio. Listen to Newport Folk Radio year-round via TuneIn.com or the TuneIn app.

    Copyright 2021 WFUV. To see more, visit WFUV.

    Rita Houston
    Rita Houston
    A nationally recognized tastemaker with a broad knowledge of and passion for music, Rita Houston shapes the musical direction of WFUV's acclaimed City Folk® format. With the help of staff, Houston selects the songs that become part of City Folk®, establishes theme days and creates popular features like "New Release Monday" and "Guilty Pleasures Day." Well-known for her rapport with artists, she books the on-air interviews, hosting a number of them herself. Houston also serves as executive producer of the nationally distributed City Folk Live concert series, and produces annual benefit CDs of performances from WFUV's Studio A.
