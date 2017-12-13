Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Cigarettes After Sex: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published December 13, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST

This comes close to the quietest Tiny Desk Concert we've ever had. The music Greg Gonzalez makes with his longtime bandmate Phillip Tubbs as Cigarettes After Sex is hushed. The common thread in these songs is minimalism, heard in both Greg's guitar and Philip's synth, that lay just under Greg Gonzalez's barely audible, somewhat spoken singing. Yet, somehow, this sound that barely exists holds together because of the strong melodies in these songs. I find I sing them to myself over and over again.

"K.," the opening track to this Tiny Desk Concert – and the opening cut to the band's eight year-long awaited debut album – is especially memorable. The lyrics are simple and easy to remember: "Kristen, come right back/I've been waiting for you to slip back in bed/When you light the candle."

In addition to minimal music, the words to these songs are stripped to their essence and it's that directness and lack of mystery I find attractive. It makes each note and each word seem to count for more than they might otherwise. And despite the light of day and the office environment of the Tiny Desk Concert, the smoky bedroom laden songs work, maybe even, in some ways, better than in a club, where just the chatter of a crowd can drown out this gentle music.

So, dim the lights, maybe light a candle and bliss out.

Set List

"K."

"Apocalypse"

"Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby"

Musicians

Greg Gonzalez, Phillip Tubbs

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Alyse Young; Production Assistant: Salvatore Maicki; Photo: Jennifer Kerrigan/NPR

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR MusicTiny Desk ConcertsNPR News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen
More Stories