Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

The Thistle & Shamrock: Mícheál Ó Domhnaill

Published September 6, 2017 at 3:23 PM EDT
This week's show is a tribute to Mícheál Ó Domhnaill (right), seen here with Kevin Burke, whom he recorded with.
In this episode, we remember Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, one of Ireland's most influential artists, with the music he recorded and produced over three decades. Host Fiona Ritchie features legendary Celtic music groups of which Domhnaill was a member — Skara Brae, The Bothy Band, Relativity and Nightnoise — along with other recordings featuring the guitarist, producer, composer and singer who contributed to over 100 albums.

