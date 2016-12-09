Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Alsarah & The Nubatones: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published December 9, 2016 at 9:00 AM EST

When singer Alsarah left her native Sudan, she was just a child who'd shown an interest in music. She's said it served as her coping mechanism during a subsequent transition to life here in the U.S. That passion led her to a university degree in ethnomusicology.

It also drew her to musicians who were passionate about the intersection of culture, music and migration. Together, their one-of-a-kind expression has been called "East African retro pop." But that tag only scratches the surface: In their hands, the music pulses, breathes and comes alive with a mix of tradition and contemporary influences.

Alsarah and her band The Nubatones mesmerize and enchant in this performance behind Bob Boilen's Desk. They undoubtedly opened new worlds for more than a few who saw the performance live, so it's a pleasure to share it with the world.

Manara is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon) (Spotify) (Google Play)

Set List

  • "Ya Watan"

  • "3roos Elneel"

  • "Fulani"

    • Musicians

    Alsarah (vocals); Nahid (backing vocals); Rami El Aasser (percussion, backing vocals); Mawuena Kodjovi (bass, backing vocals); Brandon Terzic (oud).

    Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: Jenny Gathright; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
