NPR Music

Pinegrove: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published December 2, 2016 at 9:00 AM EST

There's a confessional quality to the songs of Pinegrove that feels reassuring. The problems that swirl around Evan Stephens Hall's head feel universal, so it's comforting in "Old Friends" when he sings, "I should call my parents when I think of them / I should tell my friends when I love them."

The New Jersey group's sound feels fresh and scrappy at the same time. Hall and drummer Zack Levine, who've been friends since they were 7, form the core of Pinegrove. (Their dads play music together, too.) Together, the band squeezed four songs into their 13-minute Tiny Desk concert, with Hall's voice — and a spirit of warmheartedness and friendship — at the center of it all.

Cardinal is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

  • "Need"

  • "Angelina"

  • "Old Friends"

  • "Waveform"

    • Musicians

    Evan Stephens Hall (vocals, guitar); Nandi Rose Plunkett (keyboard, vocals); Zack Levine (drums, vocals); Adan Feliciano (bass); Sam Skinner (banjo, guitar); Josh Marre (guitar, vocals)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Colin Marshall, Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: Anna Marketti; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

