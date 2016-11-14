John Paul White: Tiny Desk Concert

I wasn't alone in patiently waiting for new music from John Paul White. His singing and songwriting as half of The Civil Wars was heartfelt and beautiful. This summer, a new album finally came, and Beulahwas a quietly understated gem. This is tender Southern music without drawl or pretense, and I love it. White kicks off his Tiny Desk concert with Beulah'sopening track,"Black Leaf." It's a song about loss of love, with this killer line:

Those old butterflies, they haven't died

'Cause they're eating me alive in there

After his solo entrance in "Black Leaf," White is joined by Kelli Jones-Savoy on violin and Adam Morrow on guitar for more tunes from Beulah. White recorded these songs originally in Muscle Shoals, Ala., at the well-known FAME Studios, as well as at his own Single Lock Studios. Here at the Tiny Desk, they take on a new life of their own with new arrangements.

Beulah is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

"Black Leaf"

"Hate The Way You Love Me"

"What's So"

Musicians

John Paul White (vocals/guitar); Kelli Jones-Savoy (violin); Adam Morrow (guitar).

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: Anna Marketti; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

