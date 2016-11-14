Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

John Paul White: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published November 14, 2016 at 2:00 PM EST

I wasn't alone in patiently waiting for new music from John Paul White. His singing and songwriting as half of The Civil Wars was heartfelt and beautiful. This summer, a new album finally came, and Beulahwas a quietly understated gem. This is tender Southern music without drawl or pretense, and I love it. White kicks off his Tiny Desk concert with Beulah'sopening track,"Black Leaf." It's a song about loss of love, with this killer line:

Those old butterflies, they haven't died

'Cause they're eating me alive in there

After his solo entrance in "Black Leaf," White is joined by Kelli Jones-Savoy on violin and Adam Morrow on guitar for more tunes from Beulah. White recorded these songs originally in Muscle Shoals, Ala., at the well-known FAME Studios, as well as at his own Single Lock Studios. Here at the Tiny Desk, they take on a new life of their own with new arrangements.

Beulah is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

  • "Black Leaf"

  • "Hate The Way You Love Me"

  • "What's So"

    • Musicians

    John Paul White (vocals/guitar); Kelli Jones-Savoy (violin); Adam Morrow (guitar).

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: Anna Marketti; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk ConcertsNPR News
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
    More Stories