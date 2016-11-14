John Paul White: Tiny Desk Concert
I wasn't alone in patiently waiting for new music from John Paul White. His singing and songwriting as half of The Civil Wars was heartfelt and beautiful. This summer, a new album finally came, and Beulahwas a quietly understated gem. This is tender Southern music without drawl or pretense, and I love it. White kicks off his Tiny Desk concert with Beulah'sopening track,"Black Leaf." It's a song about loss of love, with this killer line:
Those old butterflies, they haven't died
'Cause they're eating me alive in there
After his solo entrance in "Black Leaf," White is joined by Kelli Jones-Savoy on violin and Adam Morrow on guitar for more tunes from Beulah. White recorded these songs originally in Muscle Shoals, Ala., at the well-known FAME Studios, as well as at his own Single Lock Studios. Here at the Tiny Desk, they take on a new life of their own with new arrangements.
Beulah is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).
Set List
Musicians
John Paul White (vocals/guitar); Kelli Jones-Savoy (violin); Adam Morrow (guitar).
Credits
Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Nicole Boliaux; Production Assistant: Anna Marketti; Photo: Raquel Zaldivar/NPR.
