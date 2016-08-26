Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Nina Diaz: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published August 26, 2016 at 9:37 AM EDT

When I first saw Nina Diaz back in 2010, she was fronting a punk trio from San Antonio called Girl In A Coma. She and the band sounded ferocious, with an unmistakable spirit of fun — for proof, here's their Tiny Desk concert from a couple years later.

Now, Girl In A Coma has taken a short and temporary break so Diaz could work on the inevitable solo album — and it sounds as if the break has been good for everyone all around. The other two women in the band, Diaz's sister Phannie and their compadre Jenn Alva, continue to work on a variety of side projects and recordings. (Don't sleep on their new group and album, both of which are called Fea.)

As a solo artist, Diaz finds new ways to sound ferocious, this time via songs packed with the kind of subtleties that come with a bit of age and wisdom. Her new album is due out in the fall, but she's been out on the road with her new band as they figure out how to make the new material come alive on the stage.

Judging from what we saw behind Bob Boilen's desk recently, it seems they've gotten comfortable with the music, and with Diaz's newfound status as a solo singer-songwriter.

The Beat Is Dead is available for pre-order now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

  • "January 9th"

  • "Dig"

  • "For You"

    • Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo: Jun Tsuboike/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to ourpodcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicTiny Desk ConcertsNPR News
    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
    See stories by Felix Contreras
    More Stories