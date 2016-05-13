Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Daymé Arocena: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published May 13, 2016 at 9:00 AM EDT

As the U.S. and Cuba normalize relations politically, the musical effects of the thaw are already being felt. Singer Daymé Arocena invokes the orishas as she and bandmates Rafael Aldama and Jorge Luis Lagarza Perez set out to draw connections between the music of the two countries. Arocena's voice is a deft combination of Aretha Franklin's soul and the sabor of Cuban music queen Celia Cruz.

As you'll see in the video, Arocena's performances are fueled by her surprisingly mature songwriting (she's only 24), as well as an irrepressible personality that projects warmth and fun, not to mention a million-watt smile. The level of musicianship on display here provides an extraordinary window into the talent waiting to be discovered in Cuba. It's fun to imagine what other joys await.

Set List

  • "Madres"

  • "Crystal"

  • "El Ruso"

    • Credits

    Producers: Felix Contreras, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
