Anthony Hamilton: Tiny Desk Concert

Anthony Hamilton's soul sound was refined in the churches of Charlotte, N.C. Watching the Grammy winner perform, you get the hunch that it's harder for him to keep the soul inside than it is to actually unleash it. What he and his backup singers, The Hamiltones, do would be better classified as a musical purge, with a stage show that can double as couples therapy and church service. Their warm harmonies have the ability to shrink theaters and stadiums, so we knew this intimate setting was perfect for them.

Following a spot at the final In Performance show of the Obama presidency, the singer, The Hamiltones and his band made their way over to our offices to give us a dose of what's to come, as well as a heavy helping of what fans have grown to love about him. He opens the set with "Amen" — the debut single from his introspective new album, What I'm Feelin' — and followed it with three songs that have defined his career.

Set List

"Amen"

"Best Of Me"

"Cool"

"Charlene"

Credits

Producers: Bobby Carter, Niki Walker; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, Neil Tevault; Videographers: Niki Walker, Kara Frame, Cameron Robert; Production Assistant: Jackson Sinnenberg; Photo: Brandon Chew/NPR.

