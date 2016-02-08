Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Car Seat Headrest: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published February 8, 2016 at 2:18 PM EST

For a singer who's sought privacy in the parking lot of a Target so he could record vocals in the backseat of his car, Will Toledo hasn't been shy about sharing his work. By age 23, he'd already released a dozen albums. Toledo, who records under the name Car Seat Headrest, is prolific but never conventional.

He performed this Tiny Desk Concert mostly solo — with occasional input from his nearby Leesburg, Va., friends and Seattle bandmates — for a set that represents only a tiny sliver of what you'll find on a Car Seat Headrest album. Those records can be filled with rich textures, chaos and harmony, sometimes in the same few minutes. But what you're about to discover here is a wordsmith with a vision, wrapping his faults and frailties in a DIY sound that's still finely crafted.

Teens Of Style is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "The Drum"

  • "Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales"

  • "Sober To Death"


    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Niki Walker, Julia Reihs; Photo: Jun Tsuboike/NPR

