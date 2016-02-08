Car Seat Headrest: Tiny Desk Concert

For a singer who's sought privacy in the parking lot of a Target so he could record vocals in the backseat of his car, Will Toledo hasn't been shy about sharing his work. By age 23, he'd already released a dozen albums. Toledo, who records under the name Car Seat Headrest, is prolific but never conventional.

He performed this Tiny Desk Concert mostly solo — with occasional input from his nearby Leesburg, Va., friends and Seattle bandmates — for a set that represents only a tiny sliver of what you'll find on a Car Seat Headrest album. Those records can be filled with rich textures, chaos and harmony, sometimes in the same few minutes. But what you're about to discover here is a wordsmith with a vision, wrapping his faults and frailties in a DIY sound that's still finely crafted.

Teens Of Style is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"The Drum"

"Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales"

"Sober To Death"



Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Niki Walker, Julia Reihs; Photo: Jun Tsuboike/NPR

For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.