Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings: Tiny Desk Concert

It's A Holiday Soul Party! isn't just the title of Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings' new album. It also describes perfectly what you're about to see. No one does old-school soul like this band, and having the group perform traditional and nontraditional tunes for the holiday brought joy and laughs to NPR's staff.

Performed the week of Hanukkah, this set included a much-needed future holiday staple: "8 Days (Of Hanukkah)." When Jones sings, "We're cooking up the brisket the kosher butcher sold my uncle Saul," it sent my memories reeling. But it's not the only future seasonal classic in this set: Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings close their set with "Big Bulbs," which features enough funny double-entendres to get your spirit flashing. Dappy Holidays!

It's A Holiday Soul Party!is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Silent Night"

"8 Days Of Hanukkah"

"Big Bulbs"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs, Niki Walker, Mito Habe-Evans; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

