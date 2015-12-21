Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published December 21, 2015 at 3:05 PM EST

It's A Holiday Soul Party! isn't just the title of Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings' new album. It also describes perfectly what you're about to see. No one does old-school soul like this band, and having the group perform traditional and nontraditional tunes for the holiday brought joy and laughs to NPR's staff.

Performed the week of Hanukkah, this set included a much-needed future holiday staple: "8 Days (Of Hanukkah)." When Jones sings, "We're cooking up the brisket the kosher butcher sold my uncle Saul," it sent my memories reeling. But it's not the only future seasonal classic in this set: Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings close their set with "Big Bulbs," which features enough funny double-entendres to get your spirit flashing. Dappy Holidays!

It's A Holiday Soul Party!is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Silent Night"

  • "8 Days Of Hanukkah"

  • "Big Bulbs"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs, Niki Walker, Mito Habe-Evans; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
