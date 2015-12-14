Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Shakey Graves: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published December 14, 2015 at 2:57 PM EST

When Alejandro Rose-Garcia, aka Shakey Graves, breaks out his guitar and suitcase kick drum/hi-hat, a palpable rush of swooning adrenaline hits the room. I felt that at the Americana Festival in Nashville, at the Newport Folk Festival and here at the Tiny Desk.

The Texas singer's charisma is matched by his warm, sometimes frenetic music — he attempted a stage dive at the Tiny Desk — which mixes country, blues and rock 'n' roll. If you don't know Shakey Graves' music, the best way to fall in love with him is in a live setting like this one.

Set List

  • "To Cure What Ails"

  • "The Perfect Parts"

  • "Only Son"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Julia Reihs/NPR

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
