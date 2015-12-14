Shakey Graves: Tiny Desk Concert

When Alejandro Rose-Garcia, aka Shakey Graves, breaks out his guitar and suitcase kick drum/hi-hat, a palpable rush of swooning adrenaline hits the room. I felt that at the Americana Festival in Nashville, at the Newport Folk Festival and here at the Tiny Desk.

The Texas singer's charisma is matched by his warm, sometimes frenetic music — he attempted a stage dive at the Tiny Desk — which mixes country, blues and rock 'n' roll. If you don't know Shakey Graves' music, the best way to fall in love with him is in a live setting like this one.

And the War Cameis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"To Cure What Ails"

"The Perfect Parts"

"Only Son"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Julia Reihs/NPR

