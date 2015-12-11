Land Lines: Tiny Desk Concert

When I first saw this Denver trio on its home turf last spring, I was swiftly drawn into its mysterious swirl. Martina Grbac sings quietly, and her voice — echoing and effects-laden — sits nicely on top of her percussive cello, James Han's textures and Ross Harada's perfectly placed percussion.

Land Lines' music isn't jazz or rock, classical or electronica. Instead, it's at the heart of what I want in music: something singular, new and adventurous. After the show in Denver, I invited Land Lines to come to Washington to play at the Tiny Desk, then waited eagerly. The band did not disappoint.

The Natural Worldis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

"Wreckage"

"Anniversary"

"Fall Or Fall"

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.