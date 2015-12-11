Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

Land Lines: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published December 11, 2015 at 12:13 PM EST

When I first saw this Denver trio on its home turf last spring, I was swiftly drawn into its mysterious swirl. Martina Grbac sings quietly, and her voice — echoing and effects-laden — sits nicely on top of her percussive cello, James Han's textures and Ross Harada's perfectly placed percussion.

Land Lines' music isn't jazz or rock, classical or electronica. Instead, it's at the heart of what I want in music: something singular, new and adventurous. After the show in Denver, I invited Land Lines to come to Washington to play at the Tiny Desk, then waited eagerly. The band did not disappoint.

The Natural Worldis available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Wreckage"

  • "Anniversary"

  • "Fall Or Fall"

    • Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Walker, Julia Reihs; Production Assistant: Kate Drozynski; Photo by Jun Tsuboike/NPR

    For more Tiny Desk Concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2021 NPR.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
