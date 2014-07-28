Aoife O'Donovan, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

Aoife O'Donovan got her start in a pair of folk-leaning groups, Sometymes Why and Crooked Still, the latter of which became one of the country's top modern string bands. More recently, though, O'Donovan has established herself as a formidable folk-pop solo artist, with a lovely, Tucker Martine-produced debut album called Fossils.

O'Donovan has sung with Chris Thile and Yo-Yo Ma's Goat Rodeo project, and written for Alison Krauss & Union Station. But she was accompanied only by bassist Paul Kowert at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Lay My Burden Down"

"Fire Engine"

"Thursday's Child"

"Oh, Mama"

"Hornets"

"Lovesick Redstick Blues"

"Pearls"

"Red & White & Blue & Gold"

"Bright Sunny South"

"Beekeeper"

"You Turn Me On, I'm A Radio"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.