Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music
NPR Music & Concerts
Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR. Find more music at WUNC's Back Porch Music.

Aoife O'Donovan, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2014

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 28, 2014 at 11:47 AM EDT
Aoife O'Donovan performs with bassist Paul Kowert at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.
Aoife O'Donovan performs with bassist Paul Kowert at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival.

Aoife O'Donovan got her start in a pair of folk-leaning groups, Sometymes Why and Crooked Still, the latter of which became one of the country's top modern string bands. More recently, though, O'Donovan has established herself as a formidable folk-pop solo artist, with a lovely, Tucker Martine-produced debut album called Fossils.

O'Donovan has sung with Chris Thile and Yo-Yo Ma's Goat Rodeo project, and written for Alison Krauss & Union Station. But she was accompanied only by bassist Paul Kowert at the 2014 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 26 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Lay My Burden Down"

  • "Fire Engine"

  • "Thursday's Child"

  • "Oh, Mama"

  • "Hornets"

  • "Lovesick Redstick Blues"

  • "Pearls"

  • "Red & White & Blue & Gold"

  • "Bright Sunny South"

  • "Beekeeper"

  • "You Turn Me On, I'm A Radio"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR MusicNPR Music & ConcertsNPR News
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    See stories by Stephen Thompson